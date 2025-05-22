Georgian opposition attempts to attack government through protests

22 May. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

An investigation into opposition protest actions held in Tbilisi and other cities since November 28 - after Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced the suspension of the country’s EU accession process - revealed that the protests were well-planned and organized.

Georgia's Deputy Interior Minister Aleksandre Darakhvelidze said these actions caused significant harm to Georgian police officers and state institutions.

The official noted that the country’s parliament had not sustained the level of damage inflicted during the November-December 2024 attacks since the 1990s.

"The events since November 28 must be viewed within wider context - how they began and escalated. Society clearly saw that these were well-organized, pre-planned, and prepared attacks on police and state institutions," Darakhvelidze said.

During the protests, 171 police officers were injured: 39 law enforcement officers sustained severe injuries, 54 suffered burns from pyrotechnics, one officer lost vision in one eye, and another developed serious hearing issues, the deputy minister reported.

Authorities have charged 32 individuals for crimes committed during the protests: 5 - for property damage, 7 - for assaulting officers, 19 - for group violence, and one - for preparing an explosion. Darakhvelidze emphasized that police had sufficient evidence to detain specific individuals. However, due to the scale of the riots and detentions, identifying those responsible for injuries to protesters or police remains challenging.

"These were mass disturbances with continuous clashes. So far, police have only identified seven attackers," Darakhvelidze said.

The Georgian government refused to comply with protesters’ demands and instead tightened regulations on public assemblies. Officials accused demonstrators of attempting to undermine statehood and replicate the revolutionary 'Euromaidan' scenario. Meanwhile, opponents of the ruling Georgian Dream party continue protesting - the latest protest was held in Tbilisi on May 8 as a peaceful march to Europe Square, timed to mark Europe Day.