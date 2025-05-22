Media: Trump wants to establish closer ties with Putin

22 May. 22:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

US President Donald Trump wants to strengthen relations with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. This is reported by American officials.

According to the Atlantic magazine, after returning to the White House, Trump instructed his advisers to start planning a meeting with the Russian president.

In this regard, it is expected that the White House will soon again consider the possibility of a personal meeting between the leaders of the two countries.

Sources cited by the publication note that Trump is going to normalize relations with Russia and discuss a trade deal that will affect rare earth minerals from Russia.

Earlier this week, Putin and Trump held a phone conversation that lasted more than two hours.