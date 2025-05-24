Syria welcomes U.S. move to lift part of sanctions

24 May. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Damascus welcomed the U.S. decision to partially lift sanctions on Syria, according to the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"We welcome the U.S. government’s decision to lift sanctions that have affected Syria and its people for years. It is a positive step in the right direction toward relieving humanitarian and economic suffering in the country," the Syrian ministry said.

It was noted that Syria extends its hand to anyone who wish to cooperate with them based on respect and non-interference in our internal affairs.

"We think dialogue is the best way toward building balanced relations that meet the interests of peoples and strengthen stability," the statement reads.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a 180-day waiver under the Caesar Act, a U.S. law enacted in 2019. The move will facilitate the provision of electricity and water, and sanitation in Syria.