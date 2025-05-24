Xi Jinping congratulates Georgia on Independence Day

24 May. 20:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Website of the President of Russia

The head of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping congratulated the President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili on Georgia's Independence Day. The holiday is celebrated on May 26.

The Chinese leader Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili. The head of the People's Republic of China congratulated Kavelashvili on the upcoming Independence Day of the republic, the presidential administration informed.

"China and Georgia have formed friendly relations based on mutual respect and trust. We are good partners,”

- Xi Jinping wrote.

The Chinese leader noted that he considers the relations between two countries important. He noted his readiness to work with Tbilisi to take the Georgian-Chinese partnership to new heights.