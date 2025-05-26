26 May. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States is reportedly preparing to pull most of its military forces out of Syria, leaving only one base with U.S. military personnel in the country to maintain a 'symbolic' presence, the Turkish pro-government newspaper Türkiye reported, citing Turkish security sources.

"Sources emphasized that the U.S. military will exit Syria, with only one base remaining in the Syrian Arab Republic as a form of ‘symbolic’ presence," the report reads.

The reason reflects U.S. President Donald Trump’s strategic decision to reduce U.S. involvement in the regional conflicts that lack clear benefits for Washington, the article noted.

Meanwhile, Turkey consistently reiterates its position that regional problems should be resolved by the countries of the region themselves, without external interference, according to the report.

The newspaper’s sources also noted that the U.S. military command and its allies deployed troops to northern Syria without the approval of the official Damascus government.

Currently, there are 24 Western coalition bases and 4 command headquarters operating in the country.

However, Turkey plans to establish its own bases in Syria, including a joint land and air force base, as well as a naval base, aimed at countering the ISIS terrorist group banned in Russia.

The presence of Turkish troops in Syria will significantly contribute to ensuring security and stability in the country, the newspaper writes, noting that the upcoming meeting between the Turkish and U.S. presidents will be crucial and could resolve many Syria-related issues.

The article does not specify when or where the negotiations will take place.