Turkish President meets Pakistani PM

26 May. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday evening at the Turkish Presidency's Dolmabahce Working Office in Istanbul.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Pakistan and regional and global issues during the meeting, according to the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Erdogan emphasized that Türkiye and Pakistan share deep-rooted relations and expressed satisfaction over hosting the Pakistani PM and his delegation.

“We confirmed and strengthened our mutual will to enhance the deep-rooted historical, human and political ties between Türkiye and Pakistan in every field. We further consolidated our unshakable bonds, cooperation, solidarity and brotherhood between our countries and peoples,” Erdogan said.

During the meeting, the Turkish leader said they will continue working to improve Turkish-Pakistani relations and achieve a $5 billion trade volume target.

Noting that they will strive to improve cooperation between the two countries in all fields, especially in energy, transportation and defense, Erdogan expressed interest to increase solidarity between Türkiye and Pakistan in the fields of training, intelligence sharing and technological support in the fight against terrorism.