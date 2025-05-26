Georgia celebrating Independence Day

26 May. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, Georgia is celebrating Independence Day, commemorating the proclamation of independence in 1918 by the First Democratic Government led by Noe Zhordania.

However, the Democratic Republic of Georgia existed for only two and a half years and was dissolved in 1921 following the establishment of Soviet rule in the country.

The Georgian Soviet Socialist Republic was formed back then, which later became part of the Transcaucasian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic.

In 1991, after adopting the "Act on the Restoration of State Independence" on April 9, based on the results of a referendum held on March 31, Georgia regained its sovereignty.

Today, festivities and numerous cultural events will be held in Tbilisi and other cities and regions of Georgia. In the capital, recruits will take the military oath in a solemn ceremony and join the Georgian Defense Forces.

Various activities will be organized for Tbilisi residents and visitors on Freedom Square and Orbeliani Square. Additionally, there will be a food festival, workshops and concert.