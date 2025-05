26 May. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has arrived in Moscow on Monday on a two-day visit, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X.

Today, the Turkish FM held a meeting with Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Fidan would also be received by Putin, as well as his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, during the visit.

Vladimir Medinsky led Russia’s delegation in the direct negotiations held between Russia and Ukraine on May 16 in Istanbul.