Pakistani Prime Minister arrives in Tehran

26 May. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Tehran, according to IRNA.

At Mehrabad Airport, he was received by Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni.

Shehbaz Sharif's visit includes meetings with Iranian officials. During the talks, the parties are expected to discuss various aspects of bilateral cooperation, as well as regional and international issues.

Let us recall that earlier it became known that Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Türkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan from May 25 to 30. The day before, Sharif was in Türkiye, where he met with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Istanbul.