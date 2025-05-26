Maria Zakharova arrives in Dagestan

26 May. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the press service of the regional administration, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, arrived in Dagestan on a working visit.

It is noted that the press secretary of the Russian Foreign Ministry will visit a number of tourist and cultural sites in Dagestan as part of her trip.

In addition to this, Zakharova will hold an off-site briefing on current issues and foreign policy with the participation of Russian and foreign journalists. It is scheduled for May 27.