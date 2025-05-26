Armenia and France agree on strategic partnership

26 May. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

A document on strategic partnership will be signed by the authorities of Armenia and France, the French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, who is currently on a visit to Yerevan, stated.

"The relations between our countries are already strategic. But we intend to put this on paper, to give the already existing deep relations the level of strategic partnership",

Jean-Noël Barrot said.

The minister expressed confidence that this document would become the basis for cooperation for decades to come, outlining the future projects of Paris and Yerevan.

According to the diplomat, cooperation will also be conducted in the field of defense.

In addition to this, the French Foreign Ministry announced the upcoming opening of a consular agency in Goris, as well as the holding of the 5th conference "Decentralized Cooperation" there.

"This is very important cooperation between our two countries. The fact that it will be held in Syunik is also a political signal",

Jean-Noël Barrot said.

According to the diplomat, the French side has made long-term commitments to Yerevan, and documents have already been signed that will form the basis for renewed relations between Armenia and France. A representative office of the French international cooperation agency Expertise France will also start operating in Armenia.