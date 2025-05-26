Azerbaijani gymnasts win two medals from Russia

26 May. 22:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani athletes delivered a strong performance at the international trampoline gymnastics tournament held in Krasnodar, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation reported.

Azerbaijan's representatives won two medals of the tournament: in the junior category, Omar Gasimli and Farhad Mustafayev took silver in the synchronized program with a score of 42.85 points, AZERTAC reports.

Athletes competing in the senior category also won medals: Seljan Mahsudova and Magsud Mahsudov won a bronze medal for the synchronized program, scoring 49.3 points.