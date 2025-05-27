Pezeshkian to pay visit to Armenia

27 May. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran is planning a visit by President Masoud Pezeshkian to Yerevan, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

"We are currently planning the visit of the head of state to Yerevan. Political consultations are ongoing between the two capitals," Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

The Deputy FM emphasized that relations between the two countries are at a very good level, with mutual visits at the highest diplomatic level taking place.

"As for economic relations, they are at a very high level, and in the near future, with the implementation of a zero percent interest rate on transportation, economic cooperation will see rapid growth," Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

According to the Iranian official, strong cooperation has also been established in the field of advanced technologies. He added that ties between the two peoples in tourism, culture, and other areas of cooperation are continuously developing.