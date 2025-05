27 May. 17:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

On the night of May 26-27, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 occurred in southwest Iran. This was reported by local media, citing the Iranian Seismological Center.

The tremors were recorded in the provinces of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer Ahmad at approximately 04:14 local time (03:46 Moscow time).

The hypocenter was located at a depth of 10,000 meters.

No reports of casualties or damage have been received.