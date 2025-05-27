27 May. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergey Shoigu has announced that Russian leader Vladimir Putin will visit China in September, where he will take part in the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over militaristic Japan.

"In September, the President of the Russian Federation will make a return visit to China for the celebrations dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the victory over militaristic Japan",

Sergey Shoigu said.

During a meeting with Chen Wenqing, member of the Politburo of the CPC Central Committee, Shoigu emphasized the importance of the dialogue between the leaders of Russia and China as a guiding force in bilateral relations.

Let us remind you that in May, Chinese leader Xi Jinping attended the celebrations in Moscow dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.