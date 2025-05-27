Kobakhidze says Macron and Merz lack etiquette

27 May. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze accused the leaders of France, Germany and Poland of lacking etiquette in connection with the joint statement issued on the occasion of Georgia's Independence Day.

He noted that May 26 is a national holiday and on such occasions it is customary to send congratulatory letters and make celebratory statements.

Kobakhidze claimed that Macron, Merz and Tusk did not follow protocol and etiquette, which indicates that they do not act in accordance with their true objective interests.

The Prime Minister also stated that during the meeting in Albania, the French president expressed a different position. According to Kobakhidze, people cannot make independent decisions.