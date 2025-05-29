Istanbul turning into main platform for Russia-Ukraine talks - Sergei Shoigu

29 May. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said that Istanbul is emerging as the primary venue for the Black Sea initiative and Ukrainian settlement talks.

"The Istanbul platform is becoming the central location for talks on a range of issues, including the Black Sea initiative, the grain deal, and now Russian-Ukrainian talks," Sergey Shoigu said.

During a meeting with Secretary-General of the Turkish National Security Council Okay Memis, the Russian official expressed gratitude to the Turkish government for hosting the talks in Istanbul, particularly in creating favorable conditions for the delegations’ work.

According to the Russian Security Council Secretary, the Moscow-Ankara political dialogue is dynamically developing in every direction.