U.S. and Iran close to interim deal - report

29 May. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States and Iran are closing in on an interim nuclear agreement that may be signed in the next round of negotiations, CNN reports, citing unnamed sources familiar with the discussions.

The deal may lead to follow-up talks and define specific markers for implementation.

The current discussion includes the U.S. standing up a consortium - expected to include nations from the Middle East. But nothing has been agreed yet.

It was stressed that Iran’s ballistic missile program is not a part of the current discussion. No topics other than the nuclear file are included.