Azerbaijan to reimburse film production costs

29 May. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The leader of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has instructed the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic to develop a procedure for the partial reimbursement of film production expenses in the country.

According to the order, the authorities must submit a draft of amendments to the regulatory framework for the film industry within three months.

The president's order is aimed at supporting the development of the national film industry and attracting foreign production teams interested in choosing Azerbaijan as a platform for creating films.