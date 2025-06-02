РУС ENG

Lavrov and Rubio hold talks on eve of Russia-Ukraine second meeting in Istanbul

Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The situation around the Ukrainian crisis was the focus of a phone call between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Russian foreign ministry said.

Rubio extended his condolences over the death of civilians as a result of undermining railway infrastructure in the Bryansk and Kursk Regions on June 1.

"Sergey Lavrov and Marco Rubio exchanged views on various initiative on a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, including plans for the resumption of direct Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul on June 2," the statement reads.

Russia and Ukraine will hold a second round of direct talks in Istanbul today. at 13:00 local time.

