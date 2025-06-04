Shoigu arrives in Pyongyang to meet with Kim Jong-un

4 Jun. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu arrived in Pyongyang today on instructions from Russian President Vladimir Putin, where he is scheduled to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The press service of the Russian Security Council said the sides are expected to "discuss implementation of certain provisions of the Russia-DPRK treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership, and efforts to perpetuate the memory of Korean warriors, who helped to liberate the Kursk Region," TASS reported.

This is Shoigu's second visit to Pyongyang in less than three months. His previous visit to North Korea took place on March 21, when Shoigu conveyed Putin’s message to the North Korean leader.