Khamenei receives booster dose of Iranian Covid-19 vaccine

7 Feb. 13:20

Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Khamenei has received the third dose of Iranian Covid-19 vaccine Barakat, the head of his personal medical team, Dr Alireza Marandi said

Speaking to Iranian Health Channell on Sunday, Marandi said that the Leader has received the third dose of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine. According to him, the Leader has received the Iranian-manufactured Covid-19 vaccine called Cov-Iran Barakat as his first and second doses.

Ayatollah Khamenei had received the second dose of Iranian-made coronavirus vaccine "COV-Iran Barakat" on July 23rd, 2021. The head of his personal medical team further urged the Iranians to receive the Covid boosters as the cases of the Omicron variant of the disease are increasing rapidly in Iran.