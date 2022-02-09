Gintsburg: COVID-19 pandemic can be ended if

9 Feb. 10:20

Developer of the Sputnik V vaccine and head of the Russian Gamaleya National Research Center Alexander Gintsburg told Anadolu Agency about how the COVID-19 pandemic can be ended.

According to the scientist, the coronavirus pandemic may end if up to 80% of the world's population is vaccinated in a short term of no more than seven months. To achieve this goal, it is first necessary to create a sufficient stock of vaccines and provide countries that do not produce COVID-19 antitoxins.

He noted that Russia could contribute to coping with the challenge, as it has enough capacity to produce coronavirus vaccines in big amounts: "Russian pharmaceutical industry can produce a very significant share of those vaccines that will be in demand not only in the Russian Federation, but primarily in Africa, Southeast Asia, and other regions, which is vital to fight the pandemic that the entire humanity has been experiencing for the third year."