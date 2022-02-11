Iran celebrates 43rd anniversary of Islamic Revolution

11 Feb. 11:00

Iranians across the country are holding rallies to celebrate the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, with people in big cities are holding rallies inside their vehicles amid pandemic.

People are holding massive rallies in different cities and towns across Iran to celebrate the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979. For the second consecutive year, this year's rallies are held in the form of drive-in rallies amid the Covid-19 pandemic in accordance with the instructions given by health officials.

As many as 200 foreign reporters and cameramen and more than 6,300 local media reporters across the country are covering the February 11 rallies.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi. "On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I convey to you and through you to all the people of your country my sincerest congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the national day of the Islamic Republic of Iran,-Victory of the Islamic Revolution. Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran stem from the will of our two peoples, who have historically lived in an atmosphere of friendship and good neighborliness, and share common moral values. We attach special importance to our interstate relations built on such solid foundations," he wrote.

"Today, we are satisfied with the rapid development of our bilateral relations. High-level political dialogue, reciprocal visits and regular meetings, as well as signed documents give a strong impetus to strengthening of bilateral cooperation. The every day expansion of the framework of our cooperation in economic, trade, energy, transport and other fields is the clear example of this is. I recall with pleasure our meeting with you in Ashgabat held in an atmosphere of mutual understanding. I think that an in-depth exchange of views and discussions that we held will contribute to further development of our bilateral ties and ensure elevating them to a qualitatively new stage. I do believe that through our joint efforts, Azerbaijan-Iran relations will continue to develop and strengthen to the benefit of our peoples. On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your endeavors, and the friendly and brotherly people of Iran peace and prosperity," the Azerbaijani leader said.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also sent congratulations to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on occasion of the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution on Friday and invited him to visit Armenia, the Armenian government’s press service said.

"While noting the determination of Armenia and Iran to strengthen peace and stability in the region, I confirm the official invitation to visit Armenia to discuss issues on the bilateral agenda. I am convinced that through joint efforts we will be committed to deepening Armenian-Iranian interstate relations at a high level, the multifaceted agenda of our cooperation will be further expanded for the benefit of our peoples and countries," the congratulatory message says.