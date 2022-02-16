Israeli PM discusses regional stability with Bahraini king

16 Feb. 11:40

Israeli Premier Naftali Bennett discussed bilateral relations and regional stability with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa on Tuesday.

King Hamad "reviewed (with Bennett) diverse aspects of cooperation between both countries and means to enhance them, particularly in vital sectors of common interest," according to the Bahrain News Agency (BNA).

The Israeli Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said Bennett discussed with King Hamad ways to build new bridges for a more strong and stable region.

BNA also quoted Bennett as "voicing happiness about visiting the Kingdom of Bahrain to continue bolstering bilateral cooperation."

Earlier, Bennett met Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa and discussed ways to strengthen ties and cooperation between their countries. He also met Brad Cooper, commander of the US Fifth Fleet stationed in Bahrain.

BNA said the meeting at the Guddaibiya Palace in the capital, Manama, reviewed important international and regional issues of common interest. The Bahraini crown prince also highlighted his country's commitment, along with its allies, to regional peace and stability.

Bennett arrived Monday in Bahrain on his first-ever visit to the Gulf nation.