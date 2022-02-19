Director of Akhmat sports club appointed head of Kadyrov’s secretariat

19 Feb. 11:15

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, appointed Valid Edilov, director of the Republican sports club Akhmat, as head of his secretariat. Khutmat Kadyrova, the head of the republic’s daughter, was appointed Edilov's deputy.

"Valid Edilov was fruitfully working in the team of the first president of the Chechen Republic, Hero of Russia Akhmat-Khadzhi Kadyrov. He is characterized by fidelity to principle and exactingness in solving official tasks. I am sure that he will prove himself as a helpful principle,” Kadyrov said at a meeting in Grozny.