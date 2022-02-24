Germany not to supply weapons to Kiev

24 Feb. 19:59

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said that Berlin refused to supply weapons to Ukraine.

"The demands of Ukraine's Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk and the position of the German government are known. I can repeat the position of the German government here today: we will not supply weapons to Ukraine", TASS quoted the head of the department.

Besides, the head of the Bundestag Defense Committee Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann noted that Germany was not going to fight with Russia, but intended to impose tough sanctions.

"Ukraine is not a member of NATO, there should be no military confrontation between NATO and Russia", she said.