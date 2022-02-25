Talibs urge Moscow and Kiev to resolve crisis through dialogue

25 Feb. 16:45

The Taliban-controlled (the terrorist movement banned in Russia) government of Afghanistan released a statement Friday addressing the Russia-Ukraine situation, urging restraint and expressing concern for civilians.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine and expresses concern about real possibility of civilian casualties," the statement, which the Taliban government spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi posted on Twitter, began. "The Islamic Emirate calls for restraint by both parties. All sides need to desist from taking positions that could intensify violence."

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, in line with its foreign policy of neutrality, calls on both sides of the conflict to resolve the crisis through dialogue and peaceful means," the statement continued. "The Islamic Emirate also calls on parties to the conflict to pay attention to safeguarding the lives of Afghan students and migrants in Ukraine."