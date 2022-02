26 Feb. 13:35

Russia vetoed a draft UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate end to the operation to demilitarize Ukraine. 11 member countries voted for the adoption of the document, three abstained.

The authors of the project were the United States and Albania. The draft resolution reads "the UN Security Council supports the call of the UN Secretary-General to Russia to stop the attack on Ukraine" and expresses "deep regret" in connection with the current situation, RIA Novosti reports.