28 Feb. 13:15

The Ukrainian authorities have delegitimized themselves and are not controlling the situation in the country, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

"And now... realization of why it is happening will come. It is because Ukraine has been stuffed with weapons. It is because the central authorities in Kyiv have simply delegitimized themselves and are not controlling the situation as weapons have been distributed across the country for a whole year," Zakharova told the Rossiya 1 (VGTRK) television channel.

International organizations did all they could to "stop people who could tell the truth about what has really been happening there from having a say," she said.

"The same happened in 2008, when the whole world was yelling and calling us aggressors and murderers, but did not give a say to people from South Ossetia and Abkhazia. Are we reliving those times again? Those times were proven wrong by history itself, which proved that it was [then Georgian President] Mikheil Saakashvili who started the aggression in 2008," Zakharova said.