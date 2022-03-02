Biden: US forces not to be engaged in Ukraine crisis

2 Mar. 13:15

US President Joe Biden claimed Russia had rejected attempts to solve European security issues through diplomatic means because it was planning a special operation in Ukraine from the very outset.

"Putin’s war was premeditated and unprovoked. He rejected efforts at diplomacy. He thought the West and NATO wouldn’t respond. And, he thought he could divide us here at home. Putin was wrong. We were ready," the US leader was quoted as saying in excerpts from his State of the Union Address, published by the White House website and expected to be delivered in coming hours.

"Let me say it again: Our forces are not and will not be engaged in the conflict with Russia in Ukraine. Our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine but to defend our NATO Allies," he added.

"I’ve authorized the deployment of ground and air forces already stationed in Europe to NATO’s eastern flank Allies: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Romania," Biden said.