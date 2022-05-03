Protesters detained in Yerevan

3 May. 18:15

Armenian law enforcement officers detained more than 200 people during protests in Yerevan

Earlier it was reported that today, in Yerevan, the participants of the opposition staged large-scale rallies blocking the streets of the capital of Armenia and the main highways of the republic. The protesters demand the resignation of the country's authorities.

"206 people were delivered to the police departments of Yerevan," Sputnik quotes the source as saying.

According to the publication, yesterday, the protesters tried to block the central streets. As a result, the police detained 244 people.