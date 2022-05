3 May. 19:55

According to weather forecasts, on Wednesday, May 4, it will be raining in most parts of Kazakhstan. Heavy precipitating is expected in the south, southeast of the country.

"Thunderstorms, wind intensification is expected on the territory across the republic," Sputnik Kazakhstan reports.

In Nur-Sultan it will be cloudy with clearings, no precipitation is expected. In Almaty the rain will continue in the morning and afternoon, heavy rain with a thunderstorm is expected in the evening.