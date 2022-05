10 May. 20:00

Tonight, supporters of the Armenian opposition gathered for another rally in France Square in Yerevan. They are calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his administration.

Traditionally, before the start of the rally, a concert took place. Earlier today, marches of disobedience started from four different points in Yerevan. During the rallies many protesters were detained, TASS reports.