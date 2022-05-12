Kremlin: Finland joining NATO to become threat for Russia

12 May. 17:00

The expansion of NATO does not facilitate security in Eurasia and Finland joining NATO is a threat for Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Thursday.

"Without a doubt," the Kremlin official said replying to a question on the matter. "Another expansion of NATO does not make our continent more stable and safe," he added.

He emphasized that Russia would devise the necessary measures to maintain its security in response to this situation. "Of course, all this will be a subject matter for special analysis and for devising the necessary measures to keep the situation in balance and maintain our security," the spokesman said.

That said, according to him, Russia’s reaction to Finland’s accession to NATO will depend on the proximity of the alliance’s infrastructure to its borders. "All will depend on what this process of expansion will imply. To what extent the military infrastructure will get closer to our borders," Putin’s press secretary explained.

He reiterated effective instructions by Russian President Vladimir Putin to develop a list of measures to bolster Russia’s western border over the strengthening of NATO’s eastern flank. "Finland joined the unfriendly steps that were taken within the EU framework with regards to our country. This can only cause our regret and is a cause for our corresponding tit-for-tat responses," the Kremlin official added.

"The expansion of NATO and the alliance’s military infrastructure approaching our borders do not make the world, and, what’s important, our Eurasian continent more stable and safe. This is unmistakable," Putin’s press secretary concluded.