British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Sunday called for the creation of a global NATO, which will pay more attention to the Indo-Pacific region.

She also expressed her "strong support" for Finland and Sweden joining the alliance, and emphasized the importance of ensuring Ukraine has NATO-standard weapons.

"We are also working closely with the Ukrainians and the Poles to make sure that Ukraine has NATO standard defence," Truss added.