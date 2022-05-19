Shusha holds international conference

19 May. 16:45

International conference - "Development of post-conflict humanitarian agenda: sustainable development by reviving the cultural environment” is taking place in Azerbaijan’s cultural capital – the city of Shusha.

Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Anar Karimov and Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev addressed the conference.

The conference is also being attended by Director-General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Baghdad Amreyev, Chairperson at Maltese National Commission for UNESCO Ray Bondin, High Representative for the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Miguel Angel Moratinos.