Russia,Thailand plan to resume flights

Russia and Thailand are interested in resuming direct flights between the countries, a representative of the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation said following the meeting of the head of department Maxim Reshetnikov with the Minister of Trade of Thailand.

Reshetnikov, within the framework of the APEC forum in Thailand on May 21, met with the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Trade of Thailand, Jurin Laksanawisit. During the conversation, the parties discussed various issues of economic cooperation, as well as tourism.