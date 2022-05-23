UN reveals number of refugees, internally displaced people

23 May. 15:15

The number of refugees and internally displaced people, having to flee their homes due to armed conflicts, violence and prosecutions has for the first time exceeded 100 million, the UN Refugee Agency said on Monday.

"The number of people forced to flee conflict, violence, human rights violations and persecution has now crossed the staggering milestone of 100 million for the first time on record," it said.

"One hundred million is a stark figure - sobering and alarming in equal measure. It’s a record that should never have been set," UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, emphasized. Humanitarian aid "is a palliative, not a cure. To reverse this trend, the only answer is peace and stability," he noted.

"The number of forcibly displaced people worldwide rose towards 90 million by the end of 2021, propelled by new waves of violence or protracted conflict in countries including Ethiopia, Burkina Faso, Myanmar, Nigeria, Afghanistan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo," the UN Refugee Agency said. "In addition, the conflict in Ukraine has displaced 8 million within the country this year, and more than 6 million refugee movements from Ukraine have been registered," it specified.