Armenian opposition unblocks Foreign Ministry building, heads to Square of France

24 May. 13:15

Opposition activists who blocked all entrances to Armenia’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday morning unblocked them and headed to Yerevan’s central Square of France where they had set up tents more than 20 days ago. The protest rally is being broadcast live by local portals.

"We did our job, we showed that Artsakh (the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic - TASS) will never be part of Azerbaijan, now we are heading to the Square of France," opposition legislator Hayk Mamijanyan said.

Earlier, clashes between the police’s special forces and opposition activists broke out near the Foreign Ministry’s building but law enforcement could not push back the protesters. During the clashes, the police detained five activists, however, they were released following talks with opposition leaders.