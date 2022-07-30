Ukrainian Football Association asks UEFA to punish Turkish fans for chants about Putin

30 Jul. 12:55

The Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) asked the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to consider the behavior of Turkish Fenerbahce fans, a message published on the website of the organization reads.

On July 27, Istanbul hosted the return match of the 2nd qualifying round of the Champions League between the local Fenerbahce and Kiev’s Dynamo clubs. The victory with a score of 2:1 in extra time was won by the Kiev club. After the goal of the Ukrainian team, the hosts' fans began to chant the name of Russian President Vladimir Putin.