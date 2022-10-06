Türkiye reiterates extradition demand for FETÖ, PKK members in Sweden 

6 Oct. 16:45

Türkiye reiterated its extradition demands for members of the PKK and Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) during talks with a Swedish delegation in Ankara as part of Sweden and Finland's bid to join NATO.

The meeting, led by Kasım Çiçek, the director general of Foreign Relations and the European Union at the Justice Ministry, continued for seven hours.

Justice ministry personnel once again submitted extradition documents of the terrorist members and demanded their extradition.

Among the pending extradition requests are Harun Tokak, Yılmaz Aytan, Murat Çetiner, Alperen Melikhan Doğan, Bülent Keneş, Orhan Er and Harun Ayvaz, who are under investigation for FETÖ affiliation.

In addition, the authorities brought up the demands for the PKK terrorist organization members, whose extradition requests were previously denied.

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO in June. However, Türkiye voiced objections to the membership bids, criticizing the countries for tolerating and even supporting terrorist groups.

Sweden and Finland agreed earlier this summer to assure Türkiye of their support against security risks. Among Türkiye’s demands were the repatriation of some suspects and Sweden lifting its arms embargo.

Sweden said last week that it is ready to supply weapons to Türkiye as part of its bid to join NATO. Finland and Sweden also agreed to address Türkiye's pending deportation or extradition requests of terror suspects.

Türkiye's parliament must ratify membership bids by Finland and Sweden for them to join NATO.