Trains and buses to Crimea canceled

8 Oct. 11:45

Russian Railways suspends the sale of tickets for trains to and from Crimea, and all bus services in this direction have also been cancelled.

"The sale of tickets for trains to Crimea has been suspended. Passengers can return tickets for delayed or canceled trains without additional fees and charges. The issue of alternative methods of delivering passengers is being decided," Russian Railways said on Saturday.

The railway operator Grand Service Express intends to return money for tickets to/from Crimea without deducting fees.