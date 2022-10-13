Russia won't recognize Nord Stream sabotage probe unless its participation allowed

13 Oct. 17:00

Moscow will not recognize the results of the investigation into the sabotage at Nord Stream pipelines, if Russian experts are not allowed to partake in the probe, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

"In recent days, the heads of the German, Danish and Swedish diplomatic missions to Moscow were summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. Russia expressed its perplexity at the lack of an official response to the request sent to those countries by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin back on October 5 over the participation of this country’s competent agencies and Gazprom in the probe being carried out jointly by Berlin, Copenhagen and Stockholm into the sabotage on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines on September 26-27, 2022," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Meanwhile, reports have been emerging about the involvement of third countries, including the US, in the investigation, the Russian diplomats added.

Russia’s MFA also warned that Moscow would not recognize the results of the probe unless Russian experts were invited to take part. "It was stressed that if Russian experts are denied access to the ongoing investigation, Moscow will assume that the abovementioned countries have something to hide or that they are covering up the perpetrators of those terrorist acts. Naturally, Russia will not recognize any ‘pseudo-results’ of such an investigation unless Russian specialists participate," the statement said.