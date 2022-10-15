Grain harvest in Kazakhstan exceeds 21 million tons

15 Oct. 22:32

According to the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan, the harvesting of grain crops has been completed in the republic. This year's total volume of grain is more than 21.7 million tons in bunker weight, which is more than has been forecasted for this year.

"Instead of the planned 19,5 million tons of grain in bunker weight, more than 21,7 million tons have been threshed today. Over 16,3 million tons of wheat have been harvested with the expected 14,1 million tons", the Ministry of Agriculture said in a press release.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the farmers of the republic on the completion of the harvest, wished them health and prosperity. Tomorrow, Kazakhstan will celebrate the Day of Bread.