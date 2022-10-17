Georgian finance minister: no need to revise visa rules with Russia

17 Oct. 17:00

Georgian finance minister Lasha Khutsishvili on Monday responded to a statement by the president of the country Salome Zourabichvili on the possibility of reviewing Georgia's "fairly liberal" visa rules with Russia, saying there was “no need” for a review “at this stage”.

"The existing control mechanisms fully respond to the challenges that the country faces - therefore, at this stage, I personally do not see the need to review the visa regime with Russia", Khutsishvili said.

He also added in case the existing control mechanisms proved inadequate for ensuring security, amendments to visa rules could be considered in the future.

Zourabichvili, who is in Moldova on an official visit, said the accelerated entry of Russian citizens to Georgia on the backdrop of the war in Ukraine was "indeed a challenge".