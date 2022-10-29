Six more ships leave Ukrainian ports yesterday

29 Oct. 13:15

Another six ships carrying 180,000 tonnes of agricultural produce left Greater Odessa seaports for countries in Africa, Asia and Europe under the Black Sea Grain Initiative on Friday, the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry said on social media.

They included the Lina bulk carrier with 25,000 tonnes of corn for Egypt.

Some 9.1 million tonnes of Ukrainian produce has been exported under Black Sea Grain Initiative. A total of 390 vessels have delivered food to countries of Asia, Europe, and Africa.

Ukraine, Turkey and Russia signed an UN-brokered agreement in Istanbul on July 22 on opening a corridor to export grain from three Ukrainian ports - Chernomorsk, Odessa and Yuzhny.