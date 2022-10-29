Raisi congratulates Erdoğan on Day of Turkish Republic

29 Oct. 18:30

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi sent a congratulatory telegram to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the occasion of Republic Day.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Türkiye, as two independent countries opposed to unilateralism, have extensive opportunities for the development of universal relations", the text says.

Raisi noted that the serious will of Tehran and Ankara to implement a long-term cooperation program provides a clear prospect for strengthening ties and fulfilling the common goals and interests of Iran and Türkiye.