Second suspect in Shiraz terrorist attack detained

31 Oct. 13:45

A second suspect has been detained in connection with the recent fatal shooting attack on a religious site in Iran’s southern city of Shiraz, the minister of intelligence announced.

In comments at a conference on civil defense, held in Tehran on Monday, Esmaeil Khatib said the second suspect in the terrorist attack on the Shah-e Cheragh shrine in Shiraz was arrested by the Intelligence Ministry’s forces on Sunday night.

The minister said the arrest has been made with the help of reports received from people and by following a civil defense procedure.

The intelligence minister also expressed hope that other accomplices, if any, that have worked with the terrorists would be captured soon.

Fifteen pilgrims lost their lives and at least 40 others were wounded after an armed terrorist opened indiscriminate fire at Shah-e Cheragh in the southern city of Shiraz, Fars Province, on Wednesday.