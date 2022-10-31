Russia ready to work with any Israeli government

31 Oct. 16:00

Russia is prepared to work with any Israeli government and optimistically views relations with all partners, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told journalists on Monday commenting on upcoming parliamentary elections in Israel.

"Certainly," he said replying to a question as to whether Moscow is ready to work with any Israeli cabinet of ministers. "We always view relations with all our partners with optimism," the Russian senior diplomat added.

He noted that the make-up of the Knesset is still unclear before the results of the November 1 early elections so it is necessary to wait to find out who will become the prime minister. "So far, the struggle is complex, there are no clear favorites yet. It is difficult to guess or to forecast," he said.